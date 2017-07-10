Armed and Dangerous Man Wanted for Hyde Park Home Invasion | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Armed and Dangerous Man Wanted for Hyde Park Home Invasion

By Sarah Betancourt

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Armed and Dangerous Man Wanted for Hyde Park Home Invasion
    Boston Police Department
    Cesar Lara-Aguasvivas

    The Boston Police Department is asking for the public's help in an effort to locate a man wanted for an armed home invasion in Hyde Park.

    Cesar Lara-Aguasvivas, 23, of Boston is wanted in connection to an armed home invasion which occurred in the area of 53 Beaver Street in Hyde Park during the early morning hours of July 6. A victim was kidnapped and physically assaulted.

    Lara-Aguasvivas is believed to be armed, and should not be approached. 

    Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Cesar Lara-Aguasvivas is asked to call detectives at (617) 343-5607. Community members can also anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or text 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).

    Published 28 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices