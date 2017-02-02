Man Arrested in Connection With Deadly Stabbing

A Massachusetts man has been arrested in connection with the deadly stabbing of a 22-year-old man over the weekend.

Bristol district attorney's office said Jorge Arce, 37, of Taunton was arrested by a state police trooper Wednesday night on Route 24 in Bridgewater.

Arce is accused of stabbing Emmanuel Fuentes in New Bedford Sunday night. Fuentes was found bleeding profusely by first responders, and died at St. Luke's Hospital later that night.

Arce will be arraigned on a murder charge in New Bedford District Court Thursday.

It's unclear if he has an attorney.