A Massachusetts man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found following a house fire in Worcester on Tuesday night.

Police said Brayan Flores, 28, was taken into custody Friday night as a result of an investigation into the death of 53-year-old David Carlson.

Carlson was found deceased at his home on Halmstad Street after crews responded to a report of a fire. When Carlson was found, his lower body was badly burned and he appeared to have a head injury.

Authorities said Flores was initially arrested Tuesday and charged with shoplifting but later released.

His brother, Sergio Flores, 26, was also placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear to a grand jury summons.

Police said Flores was arrested for Carlson's death when detectives were able to established probable cause. He has been charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. Additional charges are pending the conclusion of Carlson' autopsy results.