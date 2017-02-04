Arrest Made in South Shore Plaza Shooting | NECN
Arrest Made in South Shore Plaza Shooting

Michael Spence Jr. was taken into custody early Saturday morning

By Melissa Buja

    An arrest has been made in connection with Friday's shooting at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts.

    Braintree Police said Michael Spence Jr., 23, was taken into custody in Quincy early Saturday morning without incident.

    Shots rang out inside the Macy's men's shoe department at about 7 p.m. Friday. Police believed the gunfire erupted when two gang members happened to cross paths in the store.

    Boston, State Police, Federal Agencies, and regional Swat Teams immediately responded and put the mall in lockdown. Authorities said each store of the mall was thoroughly searched by officers in order to identify witnesses and to further evacuate employees and patrons.

    While police processed the scene, a firearm and shell casings were recovered outside. Authorities said however, there was no evidence that anyone was shot or wounded in the incident.

    Police said through store surveillance cameras and a coordination of Boston Police investigators, authorities were able to positively identify Spence. He is being held on numerous charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and discharging of a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

    Authorities said the investigation into the shooting remains open but they do not believe it was a random act.

