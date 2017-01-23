Arrest Warrant Issued in Fatal Shooting in Vt.

Police in Vermont have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in a fatal shooting in Montpelier.

Jayveron Caballero, 29, of Barre, is wanted for second degree murder. Bail has been set at $500,000.

Officers responded to the shooting at an apartment complex on Barre Street at 4:34 a.m. Saturday, where they found the victim outside of a vehicle in the parking lot.

Authorities said the victim, 33-year-old Markus Austin, was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe Caballero fled the scene in a vehicle.

They say Caballero and Austin were involved in an altercation outside Gustos bar earlier in the morning.

They say at some point during the fight Caballero’s girlfriend, Desiree Cary, 22, was assaulted by Austin.

Cary was taken into custody Sunday night on charges of sale of crack cocaine, and three counts of sale of heroin. Officials knew she was the target of an ongoing drug distribution investigation.

Officials learned the two share an apartment in Barre. On Monday morning state police searched the apartment for Caballero and evidence. Caballero was no located.

Police believe he may have fled the state sometime Sunday. It is not known if he is in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191 or the Montpelier Police Department at 802-223-3445.