As Snow Shifts North, We Warm Up a Bit South

Today (Wednesday): Emerging sun and a mild breeze. Highs reaching the 40s. Overnight Wednesday Night: Chilly breeze with patchy black ice. Lows in the 20s. Thursday: Sun and building clouds. Highs in the 30s. (Published 2 hours ago)

1 to 3 inches of snow fell in southern New England Tuesday and early Wednesday, now the sun is out as snow moves across northern New England.

Here at the station, in Newton Massachusetts, we picked up a fluffy 1.7 inches of new snow. Believe it or not this is the first accumulating snow here since January 8. Our season total is now 14.5 inches.

This snow maker is a weak weather disturbance along about boundary separating very cold air in southern Canada and somewhat warmer air over the middle-Atlantic states.

That somewhat warmer air, combined with sunny breaks is helping to melt the a little bit of snow in southern New England as temperatures rise to 40 to 45°. In northern New England off and on snow continues with a 1 to 3 inch accumulation, and high temperature in the 30s.

With the setting sun and fair skies this evening we will have some refreeze issues (black ice) as temperatures fall back into the 20s by tomorrow morning.

Hopefully we get enough of a break in the clouds to witness the beautiful proximity of the crescent Moon, brilliant Venus, and glowing Mars in the western sky after sunset.

Tomorrow we have a similar feeling day with a mixture of sun and clouds, and a few snow showers for central and northern New England, somewhat colder, with a high temperature in the 30s to near 40° south, 20s to low 30s north.

Yes, tomorrow it is Groundhog Day, and Miss. G comes out of her slumber in Lincoln Massachusetts, 10 AM at the Drumlin Farm. Miss G has a 50-50 shot at seeing her shadow. Will winter go on for six more weeks? Probably.

Yet another front from Canada is here on Friday with a mixture of sun and clouds, high temperature in the 20s north, 30s south but scattered snow flurries and snow showers.

This weekend is cold, with a mixture of sign clouds and again some light snow in the mountains Saturday with sunshine for southern New England, highs in the 20s. A weak storm system moving out of the Great lake states will spread another shield of snow across New England later Sunday to Sunday night and early Monday, at this time it does not look too big, but a few inches of possible by early Monday.

The weather stakes then go up as there are going to see a more powerful storm, or storms, coming up the eastern seaboard for the middle and second half of next week, those ones will have heavier snow and rain, we will have to deal with them as they get closer.