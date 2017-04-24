Authorities in Ashland, Massachusetts, are investigating a suspicious package at the town's high school.

Authorities in Ashland, Massachusetts, investigated suspicious packages at the town's high school Monday morning.

The two suspicious boxes were found on the side of Ashland High School by a town employee just after 7 a.m., according to police.

The school was placed in lockdown as investigators arrived at the scene and examined the packages, which were deemed safe by the state police's bomb squad.

Police say all students and faculty are safe, and are asking parents to not come to the school.

Sky Ranger footage shows investigators near a dumpster area.

Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 508-881-1212.