Suspicious Packages Found at Ashland High School Launches Investigation | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Suspicious Packages Found at Ashland High School Launches Investigation

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Authorities in Ashland, Massachusetts, are investigating a suspicious package at the town's high school.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Authorities in Ashland, Massachusetts, investigated suspicious packages at the town's high school Monday morning.

    The two suspicious boxes were found on the side of Ashland High School by a town employee just after 7 a.m., according to police.

    The school was placed in lockdown as investigators arrived at the scene and examined the packages, which were deemed safe by the state police's bomb squad.

    Police say all students and faculty are safe, and are asking parents to not come to the school.

    Sky Ranger footage shows investigators near a dumpster area.

    Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 508-881-1212.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices