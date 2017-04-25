A Massachusetts high school assistant principal has been terminated after allegedly violating social boundaries between students and faculty.

NBC Boston was sent a letter from a student at Central Catholic High School in Lawrence that was sent out from the president and principal of the school.

The letter stated that the administrator, who NBC Boston is not yet naming, had been terminated after officials determined he "violated the School’s policies pertaining to appropriate social boundaries between students and faculty."

The letter went on to say that school officials were assessing the extent and frequency of the policy violations and possible violations of the law. It did not go into further details.

"A large part of this responsibility lies in informing you of any suspected incidents impacting your safety and well-being, as well as offering support to any student whose safety or well-being may have been imperiled," the letter read.

School officials said the district attorney’s office and local law enforcement are involved in the investigation.