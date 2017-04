Between 30 and 40 calls made to 911 were impacted in Rhode Island Monday night after a malfunction that lasted an hour.

According to necn affiliate WJAR, the technical issues began around 7:55 p.m. and resolved around 8:55 p.m.

The issues prevented callers from communicating with dispatchers.

Residents were sent a reverse 911 call to notify them when services were restored.

The cause of the malfunction is under investigation.