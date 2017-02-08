DA to Speak on Investigation Into Deadly Trench Collapse

Water has flooded a portion of Dartmouth Street in Boston, Massachusetts. (Published Friday, Oct. 21, 2016)

Officials will speak on an investigation into the deaths of two construction workers who drowned after becoming trapped inside a collapsed trench in Boston back in October.

Suffolk District Attorney Dan Conley announced he would speak to the media at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Video 2 Dead After Hydrant Collapse Floods Street

Robert Higgins and Kelvin Mattocks died Oct. 21 last year when a hydrant collapsed, flooding the South End trench they were working in and trapped them.

The tragic incident prompted calls for tougher oversight of contractors and an OHSA investigation.

Atlantic Drain Service, the company at the center of October's fatal trench collapse, has also been on the radar of police for employees allegedly using drugs while on the job, an investigation revealed.

Kevin Otto, the company's owner, was not interested in answering our questions.

Stay with us as this story develops.