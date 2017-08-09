Police: Man Breaking Into SUV Left 10-Month-Old Child in Car

A Massachusetts man left his 10-month-old daughter inside his car while he broke into an SUV parked in an MBTA parking lot, police said Wednesday.

Attleboro police say the suspect, Steven Wachter of North Attleboro, faced multiple charges, including reckless child endangerment.

The child was released to her mother by the state's Department of Children and Families.

The Sun Chronicle also reports Wachter, who had left his daughter in the car with the engine running, was found with a small amount of crack cocaine, a glass pipe and a pocketknife.