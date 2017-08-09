Police: Man Breaking Into SUV Left 10-Month-Old Child in Car - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police: Man Breaking Into SUV Left 10-Month-Old Child in Car

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police: Man Breaking Into SUV Left 10-Month-Old Child in Car
    Attleboro Police Department
    Steven Wachter, 29, of North Attleboro, Massachusetts

    A Massachusetts man left his 10-month-old daughter inside his car while he broke into an SUV parked in an MBTA parking lot, police said Wednesday.

    Attleboro police say the suspect, Steven Wachter of North Attleboro, faced multiple charges, including reckless child endangerment.

    The child was released to her mother by the state's Department of Children and Families.

    The Sun Chronicle also reports Wachter, who had left his daughter in the car with the engine running, was found with a small amount of crack cocaine, a glass pipe and a pocketknife.

    Published 44 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices