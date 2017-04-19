(Boston, MA 03/03/17) Defense attorney Jose Baez talks with the jury at Suffolk Superior Court before leaving for the "view" of locations pertinent in the Aaron Hernandez trial. Friday, March 3, 2017. Pool photo by John Wilcox.

Aaron Hernandez's lead attorney in his recent double murder trial is calling for an investigation into his client's death.

Jose Baez issued a statement Wednesday saying that Hernandez's family and legal team are "shocked and surprised" at the news of his death. He said there were no conversations or correspondence to his family or legal team that would have indicated that anything like this was possible.

"Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence," Baez said. "Those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death. We request that authorities conduct a transparent and thorough investigation."

The lawyer who was handling the appeal of Hernandez's 2013 murder conviction echoed Baez's call for an investigation.

"We think it's something that should be carefully and thoroughly investigated," attorney John M. Thompson said. "We want to offer our condolences to Aaron's family and the people who loved him."

Hernandez's former agent, Brian Murphy, also tweeted on Wednesday morning that there was "absolutely no chance" that he took his own life. He said Hernandez "was not a saint, but my family and I loved him and he would never take his own life."

Hernandez, 27, was found by guards hanged with a bedsheet around 3 a.m. Wednesday. The former New England Patriots star was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later.

Last week, Hernandez was acquitted of all but a gun charge following a lengthy double murder trial. He was already in prison serving a life sentence in connection with the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.