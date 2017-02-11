Auburn Police Officer Struck, Seriously Injured

A Massachusetts police officer is in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car.

Around 4 p.m. on Saturday an Auburn police officer was on the intersection of Millbury Street and Route 20 when officials say he was struck by a vehicle.

Police say 47-year-old Matthew Ostrander of Worcester was attempting to escape after an attempted break-in before the incident occurred.

An 11 year veteran of Auburn Police, Officer Santos instructed Ostrander to stop, but he continued and charged at the officer. The car was traveling so quickly, police say Officer Santos flew over the hood of the car.

He was taken to UMass Medical Center where he received treatment for a head injury, broken right leg, and a severe left knee injury.

Ostrander was taken into custody and Auburn Police are now in the process of getting a search warrant to determine he is hiding a weapon in his car.