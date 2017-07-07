Police in Salem, New Hampshire, arrested 47-year-old Rafael Concepcion of Methuen, Massachusetts, for sale of a controlled drug

A Massachusetts man is facing a drug charge after police in Salem, New Hampshire, said they caught him selling heroin in the parking lot of a Babies R Us.

Police said they were tipped off Thursday afternoon about a possible narcotics sale in the parking lot of the store's South Broadway location.

Detectives were able to watch the alleged dealer pull into the parking lot, talk and then make what appeared to be a drug deal, according to police.

The detectives then allegedly spoke with both parties to confirm that a drug deal had happened and learned that eight grams of heroin had been sold for $110. No other drugs were found in the vehicle.

The alleged dealer, 47-year-old Rafael Concepcion of Methuen, was then arrested for sale of a controlled drug.

At the department, police said they discovered that Concepcion had a Commonwealth of Massachusetts constable badge in his possession. It's unclear how he came to possess it.

He was released on $1,000 cash bail and is due in court on Aug. 28. It wasn't immediately clear if he had a lawyer.