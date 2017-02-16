Authorities Seize Explosives, Arrest Man in Easthampton, Massachusetts | NECN
Authorities Seize Explosives, Arrest Man in Easthampton, Massachusetts

By Mike Pescaro

    Easthampton Police

    Authorities seized a cache of explosives and arrested a man Thursday in Easthampton, Massachusetts, according to police.

    Police responded on Feb. 5 to the Lower Mill Pond area, finding several explosive devices during their initial investigation. In the days that followed, Easthampton police worked with the ATF, the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

    Around noon Thursday, authorities executed a search warrant at a rented space at 142 Pleasant St. Police say they found manufactured explosives and the materials used to make them, as well as ammunition and other contraband.

    Shortly after the search, police identified and found Bryan Desmarais. He faces multiple charges for explosives and incendiary devices, as well as a count of ammunition possession without an FID card.

    It was not immediately clear if Desmarais had an attorney.

    Published 19 minutes ago

