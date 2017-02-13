Bank Manager Pleads Guilty to Stealing From Private Accounts

An Avon bank manager pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from customer's accounts, the state attorney's office said.

Carrie Caesar, 46, of New Britain, pleaded guilty in New Haven federal court to embezzling more than $500,000 from customer accounts, Deirdre M. Daly's office released in a statement.

According to court documents, Caesar was a bank manager at Webster Bank in Avon Between 2003 and 2016, Caesar admitted to withdrawing $535,600 from customers' accounts and took "steps to conceal her misconduct," the prosecutors said.

All over Caesar's six victims were at least 79 years old or older whom she had developed a relationship with as an account manager.

Her bond was set at $150,000. She is expected to be sentenced on May 8, 2017.