'Backstage Pass' to Exhibit Photos of Music Icons

The exhibit, titled "Backstage Pass," consists of more than 250 rarely-seen images of true music super stars

By Jack Thurston

    A new exhibit at Vermont's famous Shelburne Museum brings together photographs of many of the most-recognized names in music from the past 70 years.

    A new exhibit at Vermont's famous Shelburne Museum brings together photographs of many of the most-recognized names in music from the past 70 years. 

    The exhibit, titled "Backstage Pass," consists of more than 250 rarely-seen images of true music super stars. 

    "The exhibition has something for everyone," said Tom Denenberg, the director of Shelburne Museum.

    Many of the photographs are candid shots. Among them: glimpses of The Beatles at a private gathering, a dramatic moment from one of Madonna’s earliest performances, and an example of the kind of iconic style that defined David Bowie. 

    "This exhibition explores how artists create that public personality for themselves that bursts out in such a huge way with Elvis and Chuck Berry, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones," Denenberg said. 

    Also in the galleries, the museum director explained, is a spotlight on the photographers who captured the essences of famous musicians, revealing creative lifestyles of luminaries who revolutionized entertainment. 

    "There are moments of inflection throughout the exhibition which tell us so much about modern culture, and that's what this exhibition is all about," Denenberg said. "Rock music provides the soundtrack for modern global culture." 

    “Backstage Pass” rocks the Shelburne Museum through May 7. 

    Visit this website for more information: https://shelburnemuseum.org 

    Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

