'Badly Decomposed Body' Found Behind Dunkin' Donuts

By Mike Pescaro

    A "badly decomposed body" was found Wednesday morning behind a Dunkin' Donuts off Route 1 in Thomaston, Maine, state police say.

    A worker found the remains, believed to be a man, in a wooded area past the parking lot, according to authorities.

    State police are assisting Thomaston police in the investigation. Detectives are helping to remove the body, which will be examined by the Maine Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta.

    Police are combing through reports of missing people as they work to identify the deceased person.

    Published 2 hours ago

