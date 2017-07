Police responded to a call for a bank robbery at Santander Bank in Methuen, Massachusetts, early Friday afternoon.

The call reporteded the robbery at Santander Bank on 180 Haverhill St. around 12:30 p.m. Police have confirmed that the subject has fled the bank.

The suspect has been described as a male in his 40s wearing a black, collared, button-up shirt and black, Adidas-logo cap.

The caller relayed that the suspect had a weapon during the robbery.