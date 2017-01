Barnstable police are asking for help to locate a missing woman.

Mollie Lehane has been missing since January 5, 2017.

She is 5 foot 3 inches and weights 95 to 100 lbs. She has dyed black hair but normally she is dark brown.

Her last known location was Hyannis, Massachusetts.

If you have any information, please call Marty at 508-221-1844, Donna at 508-221-5013 or contact the Town of Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0812.