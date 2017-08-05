Beach Day, Followed By More Rain

Clouds limited our severe weather chances today. It certainly wasn’t a beach day, but we avoided a potentially very active set up. Downpours drop up to 2” of rain in some towns. Overnight the skies will clear, humidity will drop and it will feel like fall. Brisk winds will also pick up out of the west at 10-20 MPH --- making it feel even more like autumn. Temperatures in many communities will drop into the 50s. If you keep the windows open, you might need an extra blanket on the bed.

Sunday will be spectacular! Sunny skies, low humidity and temperatures around 80°. Seas will be calm and there isn’t much of a rip current threat. You might think it will be a little cool for a beach day, but trust me – with full August sunshine it will feel terrific.

Monday, clouds increase and our rain chances increase. Showers are possible throughout the day, but by the evening and overnight a drenching, heavy rain is possible. It appears will be dealing with a potent storm system. We can expect a 8-10 hour window for downpours. We are still 36-48 hours away from the evening – so an early call would indicate 1-2” of rain will be possible.

Once the Monday storm system clears out, high pressure builds in for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and most of Friday. Shower chances increase late in the day on Friday and through the weekend. Equal chances for showers both Saturday and Sunday, but we will see plenty of dry time in the mix as well.

Tropics are looking a bit more active. By the end of the weekend we could have two tropical systems that we need to watch. There is one disturbance in the Atlantic and another moving into the Gulf of Mexico. Some of the forecast models develop the Atlantic disturbance into a hurricane and move it off Cape Cod by next Monday – we will have to wait and see.