Beachgoers were ordered out of the water after a great white shark sighting off Cape Cod on Monday morning.

According to the Cape Cod Times, the shark was spotted "near the surf line" of Nauset Beach in Orleans, Massachusetts, around 10 a.m.

7 Great White Sharks Spotted Off Cape Cod on Monday



Three other great white sharks were also spotted off Cape Cod on Monday, according to the Sharktivity app.

The last two years have seen more than the usual number of great whites off the Cape. Researchers using a plane and boats spotted 147 individual white sharks last summer. That was up slightly from 2015, but significantly more than the 80 individual sharks spotted in 2014.

Already this year, well over 40 great white sharks have been spotted off Cape Cod.

