A bear was found in a tree in a Worcester, Massachusetts, neighborhood Saturday.

State environmental police officers responded to the scene and chemically immobilized the bear.

The approximately 100-pound male black bear was then transported to a rural area where police say it was monitored till the effects of the immobilizing agent wore off completely.

Worcester police helped state environmental police at the scene, according to officials.