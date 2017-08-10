Bedbug Found in Boston Inspectional Services Building - NECN
Bedbug Found in Boston Inspectional Services Building

By Marc Fortier

    A bedbug was found Thursday inside Boston's Inspectional Services Department offices on Massachusetts Avenue.

    Lisa Timberlake, the agency's director of publicity, said building officials were alerted to an "isolated report" of a possible bedbug sighting at the 1010 Massachusetts Avenue offices of the Inspectional Services Department on Wednesday. 

    As a precautionary method, building officials hired bedbug sniffing dogs, which were dispatched throughout the building at 6 a.m. Thursday.

    A single bedbug was detected, and the area in question was immediately sealed and heat treatment and monitoring devices were brought in.

