Bella Bond's Mother to Be Sentenced

The woman who pleaded guilty to being an accessory in the death of her young daughter will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Rachelle Bond pleaded guilty in February to larceny and being an accessory after the fact in the death of 2-year-old Bella Bond.

She has admitted to helping her then-boyfriend Michael McCarthy dispose of the girl’s body in a trash bag in Boston Harbor in 2015.

The larceny charge stems from that fact that Bond continue to accept government assistance for her daughter even after she was dead.

Last month, McCarthy was convicted of second degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison for killing the little girl.

Bond testified against him as part of a plea deal.

Some have criticized that agreement, but Suffolk County DA has said there's no evidence Bond played a direct role in her daughter's death.

She's been behind bar since her arrest, nearly two years ago.

Prosecutors are expected to recommend that she be released and serve two years probation.

Bond was supposed to be sentenced last month, but that was pushed off so she could find a bed at a drug treatment center.