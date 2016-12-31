Belmont Man Plunges for a Purpose Into 2017

Ken Krilla, polar plunge pro, will ring in the new year by jumping into the cold water at Carson Beach. Abbey Niezgoda reports. (Published 13 minutes ago)

It will not be beach weather, but plenty will ring in the New Year by jumping into the cold water at Carson Beach in Southie. This year the plunge is taking on a new purpose for one man from Belmont.

Ken Krilla is a polar plunge pro having taken the dip 10 times already. It is an activity he used to do with friends, but now that he is going solo, he has a new mission.

“I wanted to help out another charity and I wanted to find something local,” Krilla said.

He had just finished watching a documentary on the Boston Marathon bombings and got inspired to help after hearing the story of J.P. and Paul Norden.

The Norden brothers each lost a leg in the attack and their mother started a foundation to help other amputees. Since it launched just over two years ago, A Leg Forever has given out close to a hundred thousand dollars.

“We are honored and blessed to have Ken’s help because we couldn’t do it without people like Ken,” Norden said. “The kindness and generosity is just amazing.”

It is a mission Krilla is now proudly supporting by raising $1700 and counting for the cause. He says it gives him just another reason to look forward to jumping into 2017.

“There are people that just love to see me freeze and if that’s going to help them generate some funds and awareness for A Leg Forever I’m happy to do it,” Krilla said.

Krilla will plunge at 10:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. You can contribute to the charity on by visiting their website.