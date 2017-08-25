The group began training excercises on Wednesday night. On Thursday the task force received word that they may be needed in Texas where the hurricane has reached Category 3, and began packing trucks with supplies. In the past, the team has had experience in major hurricanes like Katrina and Sandy.

Some other Massachusetts residents have already headed to Texas to help out. The American Red Cross said it has deployed four Massachusetts residents to assist in sheltering operations.