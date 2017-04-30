Bicyclist Injured After Being Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Boston | NECN
Bicyclist Injured After Being Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Boston

By John Maroney

    Boston Police are searching for the driver who struck a bicyclist early Sunday morning and fled the scene.

    The incident happened at about 4 a.m. at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Clarendon Street.

    Police said the bicyclist was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

    So far, police have not released a description of the vehicle involved in the incident.

    The area where the crash happened has been temporarily closed while police conduct an investigation.

    Published 6 minutes ago

