Boston Police are searching for the driver who struck a bicyclist early Sunday morning and fled the scene.
The incident happened at about 4 a.m. at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Clarendon Street.
Police said the bicyclist was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
So far, police have not released a description of the vehicle involved in the incident.
The area where the crash happened has been temporarily closed while police conduct an investigation.
Published 6 minutes ago