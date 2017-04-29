Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Crash With Motorcycle

A Bicyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a motorcycle on Elm Street in New Haven Saturday night.

New Haven police said they were called to Beers and Elm Streets around 7:44 p.m. Saturday for a motorcycle crash involving a bicyclist.

The bicyclist was traveling in the wrong direction down Elm street when it entered the road in front of a car. In order for the car to avoid hitting the bicyclist, the driver stopped. A motorcycle traveling behind the car started to drive around the car and collided with the bicyclist, according to police.

Police said the 18-year old operator of the vehicle was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver of the motorcycle was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident reconstruction team is on scene and the investigation is on going.