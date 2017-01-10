Big Warm-Up to Thaw the Snow; Rain on the Way

Get ready for a big warm up! We will begin the thaw today.

Temperatures on our Tuesday will climb into the low 40s. Rain develops late in the day. Snow is possible in the higher elevations of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine – even these locations will see a switch to rain by late Tuesday night.

On and off rain is possible through Thursday. Temperatures in central and southern New England will surge into the 50s on Wednesday, Thursday and even Friday.

Northern New England will warm into the 40s, which is above average. The weekend turns colder and a little snowy.

Saturday will be the weekend pick. High temperatures will range from the low to mid-thirties both days. Saturday starts sunny and ends cloudy, by Sunday light snow is possible throughout the region.

Temperatures will climb above average once again next week. Monday will start in the upper 30s and by Tuesday we’ll see temperatures in the 40s. A wintry mix to rain is possible Monday going into Tuesday.