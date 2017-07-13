Bill Belichick's T-Shirt Causes Stir on Social Media | NECN
BREAKING: 
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for MA, CT
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Bill Belichick's T-Shirt Causes Stir on Social Media

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A picture of Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick is causing a stir on social media because of his outfit. 

    A woman tweeted a picture of Belichick wearing a T-shirt that says "Life is Great," underneath a picture of what appears to be a terrorist being attacked by a soldier.

    The shirt also features Belichick's signature cut-off sleeves. 

    Some 200 people have already retweeted the photo, and it's getting mixed reaction. 

    Some fans are calling it disturbing and others say they want one.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices