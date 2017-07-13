Bill Belichick's T-Shirt Causes Stir on Social Media

A picture of Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick is causing a stir on social media because of his outfit.

A woman tweeted a picture of Belichick wearing a T-shirt that says "Life is Great," underneath a picture of what appears to be a terrorist being attacked by a soldier.

The shirt also features Belichick's signature cut-off sleeves.

Some 200 people have already retweeted the photo, and it's getting mixed reaction.

Some fans are calling it disturbing and others say they want one.