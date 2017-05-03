'She Loved Her Family': Brother IDs Car Auction Crash Victim | NECN
logo_necn_2x
'She Loved Her Family': Brother IDs Car Auction Crash Victim

By Perry Russom and Kaitlin Flanigan

    Although police have not released the names of those who were killed in a car auction crash in Massachusetts Wednesday, family members have started to speak out.

    Although police have not released the names of those who were killed in a car auction crash in Massachusetts Wednesday, family members have started to speak out.

    The brother of Leezandra Aponte of Lowell said she was killed in Wednesday morning's tragic crash inside the Lynnway Auto Auction.

    Aponte, who was in her mid-30s, was the mother of three children. Her son recently joined the Army.

    Orlando Aponte said Leezandra Aponte was just two hours into her first day at her new temp job at the auction house when she was killed.

    He said he got the call that something had happened at the auction house, and then quickly began calling different hospitals in an effort to find her.

    Doctors at Lahey Hospital wouldn't tell him the news over the phone, he said, and he had to drive to the hospital to find out his sister had died.

    "She loved to decorate," Orlando Aponte said. "She loved her family. She was a family woman."

    Three people were killed and nine others were hospitalized in Wednesday's crash, which is still under investigation.

