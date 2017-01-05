Billy Joel To Perform at Fenway Park Once Again

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Billy Joel performs onstage at the ASCAP Centennial Awards at Waldorf Astoria Hotel on November 17, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for ASCAP)

Billy Joel will return to Fenway Park for the fourth year in a row this August due to popular demand, and the team will host a night in his honor before he gets here.

The legendary singer/songwriter/composer is scheduled to perform on Wednesday, August 30, according to a press release.

To celebrate his return to their stadium, the Red Sox have announced that the home game against the Cleveland Indians on August 1 will be Billy Joel Night. The pre-game party will feature Billy Joel’s music and an exclusive co-branded giveaway item celebrating the man himself.

"The success of Billy Joel at Fenway Park has been incredible," said Red Sox President Sam Kennedy. "To have an artist of his talent return for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to the great following he has in New England, and we look forward to welcoming him back for what is becoming an annual tradition."

Billy Joel, who is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist, sold out his last three concerts at Fenway.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, January 9 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, January 12 at 10 p.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase by the general public beginning 10 a.m. on Friday, January 13 on boston.redsox.mlb.com or Billyjoel.com.