Black Ice Gives Way to Pleasant Friday

Today (Friday): Variable clouds. Highs in the 40s. Overnight Friday Night: Showers, mixed with a bit of freezing rain deep interior. Lows in the 30s. Saturday: Any early AM showers depart, breaks of sun, very mild. Highs around 50. Sunday: Afternoon & evening showers, possibly mixed with snow north/west. Highs in the 40s, 30s north. (Published 53 minutes ago)

Early-morning patchy fog, frost, and black ice gives way to a pleasant Friday. Weak high pressure from Canada gives us sunshine and clouds mixed today, with high temperatures in the 40s south, 30s north.

Clouds thicken late in the day with a chance of rain in southwestern Connecticut, this from an old weather system coming out of the Southern Mississippi Valley. This weather system is running out of energy however, and will diminish to just a few showers overnight. Temperatures tonight holding at or above freezing for most of New England.

We are in a sort of no-mans-land of weather this weekend, with upper level ridging, but low level moisture. That may lead to some patchy low clouds and temperatures holding at 40° or a little warmer.

A possible inversion means cool air may get stuck in the valleys, and when you go skiing you may have more sunshine at the top of the mountain than bottom.

A complex weather pattern sets up for early next week as a trough digs into the southeastern United States and several low pressure systems come at us from the south.

At the same time we have high pressure building south eastern Canada trying to force some new cold into the region.

At this time the Patriots game looks dry, but may end up with a little bit of drizzle or lights now depending on the temperature and humidity.

By Monday morning strengthening low pressure is advancing towards the south coast of New England, with the rain developing at the coast and snow and rain developing inland. It's appears a moderate Nor'easter is on the way.

A tight pressure gradient means wind may be gusting past 50 mph at the coast by Monday night, with heavy snow in the high-country of New England, and cold rain near the shore. The storm likely peaks in intensity Monday night and early Tuesday.

Snowfall amounts greater than 10 inches are likely in the highest elevations of western Massachusetts through northern New England.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches should further alleviate our drought condition south and along the coasts of New Hampshire and Maine.

Drier weather should move in for the middle of the week with a slight warming trend Wednesday. But new cold and return to possible snow showers is likely Thursday and Friday.