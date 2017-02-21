A Massachusetts man is facing a murder charge in the January death of his father in Blackstone, according to officials.

The Worcester County district attorney's office said a warrant for Glenn Armstrong on a murder charge was issued Tuesday.

Armstrong, 48, is still in a New Jersey jail being held on $300,000 bail as he fights extradition to Massachusetts.

Authorities say his father, 83-year-old Walter Armstrong, was found dead inside the Summer Street home he shared with his son on the evening of Jan. 11.

Armstrong was arrested the next day in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, on a warrant for failing to give a DNA sample, which was a charge from an earlier conviction.

It's unclear if Armstrong has an attorney in New Jersey or in Massachusetts.

In an exclusive interview, Armstrong's estranged wife said she was still afraid of him despite him being behind bars "because he's irrational when he gets to that point because he doesn't have an inclination as to when to stop - he just acts."