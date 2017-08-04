Blaze Pizza Near Boston University is Giving Away Free Pizza

Looking to snag a free pizza pie on Friday night? You're in luck! Blaze Pizza is opening a new location on Commonwealth Avenue right on Boston University's campus and giving away free pizzas.

Boston.com reports the restaurant is celebrating its grand opening with free build-your-own pies all day long.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and all you have to do is show the staff, also known as "pizzasmiths" you're a follower on social media.

The restaurant is famous for their made-to-order pizzas with toppings such as artichokes, ricotta, mozzarella, and garlic.

However, they also offer salads, house-made drinks, and various desserts including a s'mores pie.

Blaze Pizza has a long chain of famous investors including LeBron James, Red Sox co-owner Tom Wener, Maria Shriver, and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The location of the restaurant is 961 Commonwealth Ave.