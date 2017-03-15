Blind Maine Woman and Service Dog Kicked Off Flight

A blind woman and her service dog were kicked off an American Airlines flight after requesting a seating change, according to necn affiliate WCSH.

Sue Martin, a resident of Franklin, Maine, was on a connecting flight from Washington, D.C., to Dallas when she requested a different seat on the plane after she saw it would not accommodate her service dog.

The two were asked to step off the plane after Martin made several requests to change seats.

"The man said, 'You have to leave the plane.' I asked him why and he said the crew had decided I was a danger to the flight," Martin said. "I've never had anything happen like this before."

Martin says she filed three separate complaints with the airline and an American Airline spokesperson said, "We take all disability complaints very seriously, and are thoroughly investigating these allegations."