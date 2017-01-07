Blizzard Warning Declared for Parts of New England

Snow, heaviest during afternoon thru eve. Blizzard conditions possible South Shore, Cape and Islands. Snow totals over a foot in Southeast MA, 6” Boston, less N &W. Highs in the 20s. Northeast wind increasing 15-25 mph with higher gusts. (Published 6 minutes ago)

A big storm is brewing. Is this a nor'easter? Yes. And that's all you really need to know. Visions of sideways snow, drifts, snowfall rates of 2" per hour. Check, check, check. Only thing missing is a rush hour commute.

Blizzard warnings were issued Friday night, so now it’s about to get real. Timeline on this one brings in the snow around 7-9 a.m. along the coast. It'll be light, but the table is being set for heavier snow into the afternoon. The big feature of this (and most large snowfalls in Southern New England) is the presence of a coastal front.

This is the dividing line between temperatures near freezing at the coast and in the upper teens in Greater Worcester. It also acts as a focal point for heavy snow, and where it sets up on the South Shore tomorrow will dictate who gets pummeled and who comes away with a few inches. Right now that sweet spot seems to be in a line from Gloucester to New Bedford. Here's where a good 10-16 inches of snow may fall. Outside of that, a swath of 7-10 and 4-7 inches is expected.

Now back to the timeline. Snow spreads west and north through the morning, then becomes heavy in the early afternoon through the evening along the coast. We'll see snowfall rates of 1-2 inches an hour in that time, with poor visibility and travel. Winds will whip along the immediate coast to 40-50 mph late in the evening as the storm makes its closest pass offshore. Heavy snow tapers to light snow by 9 p.m.-10 p.m. and exits the coast/Cape from 10 p.m-1 a.m.

Cold air will rush in during the tail end of the storm, so expect the snow to drift in some spots with wind chills in the single digits or zero at times. Plenty of updates ahead. Stay with us online and on-air.