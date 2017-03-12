Blizzard and Storm Watch Issued for New England

Frigid start with temperatures rebounding back into the mid 20s under sunny skies.

Blizzard and Winter Storm Watches have been issued for the entire region.

After record low temperatures early Sunday morning, highs will climb to the upper 20s with sunny skies. Expect another dry day on Monday as clouds increased during the afternoon with high temperatures approaching the freezing mark.

We are still expecting a major winter storm Tuesday — snow, heavy at times through the evening and overnight.

Widespread 12 inch accumulations are likely. Blizzard conditions are possible at the coast.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph possible and coastal flooding is also possible at times of high tide.

Thursday and Friday we quiet back down, but we stay cold. The weather turns active once again by the weekend and through the early the following week with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s.