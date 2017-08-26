Blue Angels Take to the Skies at Maine Air Show

.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets practice their performance ahead of the Fleet Week air show October 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco kicks off its annual Fleet Week celebration October 10 with the parade of ships and an air show featuring the Blue Angels.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are headlining a day of aeronautical acrobatics at the Great State of Maine Air Show in Brunswick.

The event is taking place Saturday and Sunday at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station, now known as Brunswick Landing and the Brunswick Executive Airport.

Organizers expect up to 50,000 spectators over two days to watch the Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight and a host of military and civilian performers.

The air shows go way back in Brunswick. The first air show featuring the Navy Blue Angels coincided with a visit to Maine by President John F. Kennedy in 1962.