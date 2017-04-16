Boater Dies After Falling Into Long Island Sound

One person has died after fire department officials say he fell into Long Island Sound in Milford Saturday night.

Fire Department dispatchers said they were called to Silver Sands State Park around 6 p.m. Saturday for reports of a man that fell off of a boat somewhere in the area of Charles Island.

According to officials, Milford Fire Department Marine unit and dive team as well as the U.S. Coast guard, and marine units from West Haven and Stratford immediately responded.

The man, later identified as Richard Melucci, 43, was discovered about 55 minutes into the search. Despite life saving efforts by Milford paramedics, the Melucci died from his injuries at Milford Hospital.

The female passenger on board the boat was also taken to Milford Hospital for evaluation.

The boat was towed to Milford Landing and Milford Police are conducting a full investigation.