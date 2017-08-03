U.S. Coast Guard Searching For Missing Boater in Essex, Ipswich Area - NECN
U.S. Coast Guard Searching For Missing Boater in Essex, Ipswich Area

By Rob Michaelson

    U.S. Coast Guard Northeast

    A search is on for a boater that went missing after he took his boat off Essex Bay Wednesday evening.

    The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast is search for 61-year-old Ted Gulvemond, who was last seen on a 21’ Donzi foot boat.

    He was reported missing by his wife at around 11 p.m. last night. She said her husband left the dock around 7 p.m.

    There is a 127 square mile search that includes Annisquam river, Plum Island Sound, Essex Bay, Ipswich Bay and offshore from Cape Ann.

    The search includes two 29- foot response boat crews from Coast Guard Stations Merrimack River and Gloucester, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane aircrews from Air Station Cape Cod, Essex Harbormaster, Ipswich fire department and Harbormaster, and Gloucester Harbormaster.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 617-223-5757.


