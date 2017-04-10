Bob's Stores Locations in Connecticut Shutting Down

Bob's Stores is shutting down 9 of its Connecticut locations and two CT Eastern Mountain Sports (EMS) store.

Locations include:

Bob's Stores:

Middletown

Enfield

Milford

Danbury

Simsbury

Manchester

Hamden

Waterford

Fairfield - 889 Post Road

CT EMS:

Buckland Hills

Fairfield - 1939 Blackrock Tpk.

In January, it was reported that the future of the chain did not look bright due to money troubles.

Last year, Versa Capital LLC purchased Bob's and EMS from Vestis Retail Group after the entity had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Versa Capital closed down all Sports Chalet stores, as were 16 EMS stores.

Despite Versa Capital naming a new CEO for Bob's Stores months after Vestis filed for bankruptcy, the company couldn't come back without cutting some stores.