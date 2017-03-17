Bodies of Missing Boston Snowshoers Recovered in Canada | NECN
WEATHER ALERT: 
Winter Storm Watch for Cape, Vineyard
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Bodies of Missing Boston Snowshoers Recovered in Canada

By Ronnie Forchheimer

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The search for the bodies of a man and a woman from Boston who were killed in an avalanche while snowshoeing in Canada came to an end Friday.

    (Published 49 minutes ago)

    Parks Canada said the bodies of two Boston snowshoers reported missing earlier this week have been recovered near Lake Louise, Alberta. 

    The two snowshoers, who were internal medicine residents, according to sources, had gone missing in the area of Banff National Park in Alberta and are believed to have been killed in an avalanche.

    The mounted police said they were notified by staff of a hotel on Tuesday that two registered guests from Boston had not checked out of their accommodations in Field, British Columbia. 

    Police later located a vehicle that the two people had rented at a trail head north of Lake Louise on Highway 93, near an area that had recently experienced an avalanche.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices