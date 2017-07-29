Body Discovered in Hampton Harbor in NH

A body was spotted floating in Hampton Harbor in Hampton, New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon, according to New Hampshire State Police.

State police were contacted around 4:20 p.m. concerning reports of a body near the Hampton River Bridge. They responded to the scene along with their marine patrol unit, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Hampton Police Department, and the Hampton Fire Department.

Responders were able to retrieve the body of a man from the water. His identity and the circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled.

Anyone with information that could help in this investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Cheryl Clancy at 603-293-2037 or cheryl.clancy@dos.nh.gov.