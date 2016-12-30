Police in Amesbury, Massachusetts confirm that they are on scene after a body was found along the Merrimack River.
Amesbury Police said they have officers on scene near Pleasant Street. They are currently assessing the situation and there is no word as to whether the death is suspicious at this time.
The Essex County District Attorney's Office said a Massachusetts State Police trooper from their office is also responding to the scene.
No further details were immediately available.
