Body Found Along the Merrimack River in Amesbury, Massachusetts | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Body Found Along the Merrimack River in Amesbury, Massachusetts

There is no word yet as to whether the death is suspicious

By Marc Fortier

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police in Amesbury, Massachusetts confirm that they are on scene after a body was found along the Merrimack River.

    Amesbury Police said they have officers on scene near Pleasant Street. They are currently assessing the situation and there is no word as to whether the death is suspicious at this time.

    The Essex County District Attorney's Office said a Massachusetts State Police trooper from their office is also responding to the scene. 

    No further details were immediately available.

    Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices