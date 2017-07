A man's body was pulled from a lake in Wakefield, Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's office.

Police were alerted to a report of a body in Lake Quannapowitt, along the Church Street shore, around 8:56 a.m.

First responders retrieved the body, which has not yet been identified. Authorities said that there were no obvious signs of foul play.

This incident is under investigation.