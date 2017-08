Two runners found a body face down in the water in the area of the Riverway in Boston on Thursday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said the person was a man in his 20s. He was found near the Riverway and Netherlands Road.

Boston police said the initial call for a found body was received at 6:40 a.m. The person was transported to Beth Israel Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately available.