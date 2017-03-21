Body Found in River Believed to Be Missing Kayaker

A body pulled from the Thames River on Tuesday afternoon is believed to be that of a kayaker missing since last month.

Sailors at the Naval Submarine Base New London spotted the body in the river just off the base in Groton.

The body is believed to be Lyle Dagenais, according to Chris Zenden, public affairs officer for the sub base.

Dagenais, 31, of Montville, was last seen on February 19 when he left home to go fishing in his kayak.

His family reported him missing later that night.

Dagenais' vehicle was found at a boat launch in Montville without the kayak or his fishing equipment.

His kayak was recovered in the river the next day.

The body has been turned over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for positive identification, Zenden said.