Body of Vermont Man Who Went Missing on New Year's Eve Found | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Body of Vermont Man Who Went Missing on New Year's Eve Found

Vermont state police said the body of Quincy O'Gorman, 23, was recovered about 10 a.m. Thursday

By Rob Michaelson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The body of a man that went missing in Vermont on New Year’s Eve has been found.

    Vermont state police said the body of Quincy O'Gorman, 23, was recovered about 10 a.m. Thursday, according to NBC5.

    Investigators said his body was found in a brook, about a quarter of a mile from the search area in Island Pond.

    Police said O’Gorman fled from police after being pulled over for allegedly running a stop sign. He was reported missing by his family when he did not return home.

    Three passengers also fled from police during the stop before being found by police.

    Investigators said O'Gorman may have been drinking and driving that night.

    His body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington where an autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.

    Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices