Body of Vermont Man Who Went Missing on New Year's Eve Found

The body of a man that went missing in Vermont on New Year’s Eve has been found.

Vermont state police said the body of Quincy O'Gorman, 23, was recovered about 10 a.m. Thursday, according to NBC5.

Investigators said his body was found in a brook, about a quarter of a mile from the search area in Island Pond.

Police said O’Gorman fled from police after being pulled over for allegedly running a stop sign. He was reported missing by his family when he did not return home.

Three passengers also fled from police during the stop before being found by police.

Investigators said O'Gorman may have been drinking and driving that night.

His body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington where an autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.